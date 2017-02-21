Remember Me
Kengetari i njohur shqiptar Klajdi, kete jave, te dielen me 26 shkurt eshte i ftuar ne Shqiponja Club ne Athinene me te madhen “Masque party” te zhvilluar ndonjehere. Mos humbisni rastin!
