Detaje nga dasma e Lady Gaga-s: Ja kush do të këndojë i pari.

Sot gazeta New York Post, ka cituar një intervistë të këngëtarit të madh Jazz, Tonny Benet i cili, ka pohuar se ai do të këndojë në dasmën e Lady Gaga-s së shpejti. Ai është shprehur se ndjehet i lumtur për kolegen e tij të ngushtë që po martohet më një aktor bukurosh, dhe të suksesshem sic është Taylor Kinney. Ky ishte një suprizë për fansat e Gaga-s . Ndër të tjera detaje që dihen është se Lady Gaga do t’i bëje premtimet e jetës dhe shkëmbimet e unazave në hapësirë me një anije kozmike të marr me qera. Ajo që nuk dihet është se a do ta lërë Lady Gaga karrierën e saj muzikore pasi në bisedat me miqtë, i fejuari i saj është 24 orë temë dite, dhe se ajo nuk harron të tregojë sesa e lumtur ndjehet për atë, e që do të krijojë një familje të fortë e të jetë një bashkëshorte e përkushtuar.

Arlis Alikaj.