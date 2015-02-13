Mesazhe
Zemër lënduar…
I kam të vrarë ndjenjat, ç’të bëj me to tani?! Të hap një gropë dhe t’i varros?! Por, ah! A varrosen ndjenjat, ku përpara më del ti! Këtë dashuri pa dashuri. Do ta vras… do ta varros… ashtu rrokopujë në fundin e ndonjë pusi, të njom sytë, do gjej pak ujë! Alban Arapi.
E pyes veten pse rashë në dashni. Ah, moj nene, çka te bej? Jeta ime perfundoi. Per nje vajze qe e desha shume, ma bani zemren, ma dogji shkrumb. Ma theu zemren si nje gote, por çka te bej, e dua kot. Jeta pa të më digjet flake, syte e mi po derdhin gjak. E dashura ime, të prita me mall, unë tash po vdes, ma bën hallall. Pse t’jetoj kur s’jam me, ti ma ktheve shpinen më le në vetmi. Sikur fëmijë me le tuj kja, si nuk te erdh aspak gjynah? M’i more shpresat e u largove, dashninë tonë ti e lendove. Ti shkove e më le të vuaj, askend tjeter une nuk do ta dua, por edhe kujtimet tona une do t’i ruaj. Dije se ne zemren time shpirt nuk ka vend per asnje tjeter emer. Arsyen pse vdeka kejt le ta din, ishte arsyeja emri yt. Jeto se unë kam vdek, por ti shko e mos më lyp me sy. Dashuroje tjetrën e cila te gezon se per ne të dy dashuria perfundoi. Ti mu me lëndove, tradhti me tjetrin me dhurove. Që une shume te deshta bema ti hallall, por pse më tradhëtove ti te koft haram. S’mundesh më me harru se te deshta pa hile, nuk jam unë si ti me zemer katile. Kur te bie shi dije kush po qan, është ai djali me zemer te vrare. Ti je fajtor se ma prishe jeten, deshte me jetu me nje zemer tjeter. Tash more vesh se më ke humbur mua, dhe i kërkon fjalet vetem ty te dua. Sikur të ishim sebashku sabah per sabah vetë i ke fjalet se lype me u nda. Po kujton ditet se ishe me mu vone e kuptove se me ke lëndu. E lendove edhe veten se po don me tu kthy vone e more vesh se zemren ma ke thy. Unë po martohem, por i lumtur s’jam. Si të martohem, kur veç ty ne zemer te kam? E dashura ime ne darsem po te thërras, për me më shiku ti kur zemra më plas. Në krahet e tu unë dua me vdek po ta le amanet kurrë mos më harro per jetë. Dëshira ime ka qenë që une me ty të martohesha, por nuk mbërrina e dashur dhe nuk e perjetova. Kush ne na ndau, e vraftë Perëndia, sepse e vrau një gjë që quhet dashuria. Me kujtimet e vjetra unë tani po jetoj ditët që i kaluam, nuk mundem t’i harroj. Koka po më thotë, mos qaj e mos vuaj, por zemra spo më len ty me të harruar. Sepse vetëm ty te deshta dhe te thashë fjalen “te dua”. Prapë erdhi koha te ecim rrugeve tona, e kisha dashtë nje perqafim per te fundit takim. Ndoshta më kurrë nuk do të të shoh përjetë, s’e dita se keshtu qenka fati te mbetë pa ty i shkretë. Veç edhe një herë të të shoh me sy, t’i prek buzet e tua, me lotet e mi. Dëgjoje zemren time, qysh po të thotë: Mos shko te lutem, e dashur, mos me le të vetme. Zemren do ta bej gur, ty s’do të të harroj kurre. Për herë të fundit thuaj diçka të mirë, veç jo atë fjalën që quhet Lamtumirë. Le.
クロムハーツレザーウェアコピー
July 11, 2017 at 11:58
そのロッキーマウンテンとヴィンテージの 忠実な復刻には定評のあるウエアハウスがコラボした毎年、人気のダウンベストです。
ディオール サングラス コピー
August 7, 2017 at 19:01
以上によれば、被告装置は、本件考案の構成要件を充足せず、その技術的範囲に含まれるものではない、というべきである。
mjensen men tee
August 11, 2017 at 06:45
Alex Granados^awful product. its a stupid f***ing iron on tranfer of the Thrasher logo. i wore it once and threw it away.~3|dom^Runs really small. It’s odiously fake, the graphic is plastic and crappy, and its made out of really thin cloth~4|Amazon Customer^This is NOT a Thrasher Skateboard sweatshirt. It is a knock off with an iron on patch.~3|zeckur^Different size & product..~3|cory mccabe^Ordered a hoodie got a t shirt~3|Patricia T. Sanchez^Grandson loved it! Thanks.~5|Amazon Customer^Dope sweater, thin material though~5|Amazon Customer^Les manches sont beaucoup trop courtes, aussi les dlais de livraison n’ont pas t respects. Je vais devoir le donner un dp?t humanitaire.Donc je perds ces sous. Je ne suis pas du tout satisfaite.~3|
New Arrival Elvis Presley Poster Women's Tee Black White
August 11, 2017 at 18:21
Clee^The cotton is a bit ruff / hard. I like the new cotton tee’s made in Peru and India. The cotton is softer and more supple… Also breaks-in, in a more natural form and shape after repeated wear which i like.This Tee however, is a great idea. Has a very 80’s feel to it.~4|DanielJ^Love this shirt. In my experience there’s two types of large shirts. One is long and narrow which I prefer and the other is a short and wide style. This is the long and narrow style of large shirt. The print looks great, the fit is great, and the material is not thin.~5|R.O.^I bought this for my 14 year old son and he loved it. It fits like a slim fit T-shirt. The material is a stiffer cotton but over all it looks like a good shirt. It was delivered on time with a little thank you note on the inside. Now the only thing I’m worried about is if it will shrink in the dryer~5|Nneka Boatswain^I am highly satisfied. Loved the hand written note also, nice personal touch. Quality and fit was perfect..! I usually purchase black tshirts, and this by far is the best quality. The colour is vibrant, not a dull black. Thank you!~5|Robin^Received on time in good condition fits well the public at large loves it~5|BurghGal^Was a gift for my daughter, she likes BIG tee shirts and the saying fits. It’s a good quality shirt, she says it’s soft and comfy after washing and it washes well, didn’t shrink. Would buy again.~5|angelika1979^Cool shirt. Bought this for my son and he loves it. Fits true to size and seems to wash well. Good quality.~5|Amazon Customer^Bought it for my husband as a gag gift and he’s had it since last Christmas and it still looks good. It’s actually really nice and not stiff at all. I got him the 2x and it runs a lot bigger than his usual 2x. I recommend sizing down.~5|jorge^great t shirt, great material, arrived as expected.~5|Amazon Customer^It’s a nice t shirt, i bought it for my brother and it fits perfectly, stylish and comfortable~5|
Custom Men's Three Fox Moon T-shirt Print Cotton Short Tee Shirt US M Black Spol6
August 12, 2017 at 05:32
Amazon Customer^it looks nothing like it was shown,also it took forever to get here,trash t-shirt threw it in the garbage~3|Amazon Customer^I bought a XXl and it would barely fit my 12 year old nephew. Unless you are a tiny person, don’t order this shirt.~3|emidio santos^JFC ya paid $20 for it what did expect, dri fit material? It was fine for me. I paid for the dope logo.~5|ramon^Cheap material. I actually thought it was official wu tang apparel. Never again will i buy~3|Amazon Customer^Nice!~4|