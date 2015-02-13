Zemër lënduar…

I kam të vrarë ndjenjat, ç’të bëj me to tani?! Të hap një gropë dhe t’i varros?! Por, ah! A varrosen ndjenjat, ku përpara më del ti! Këtë dashuri pa dashuri. Do ta vras… do ta varros… ashtu rrokopujë në fundin e ndonjë pusi, të njom sytë, do gjej pak ujë! Alban Arapi.

E pyes veten pse rashë në dashni. Ah, moj nene, çka te bej? Jeta ime perfundoi. Per nje vajze qe e desha shume, ma bani zemren, ma dogji shkrumb. Ma theu zemren si nje gote, por çka te bej, e dua kot. Jeta pa të më digjet flake, syte e mi po derdhin gjak. E dashura ime, të prita me mall, unë tash po vdes, ma bën hallall. Pse t’jetoj kur s’jam me, ti ma ktheve shpinen më le në vetmi. Sikur fëmijë me le tuj kja, si nuk te erdh aspak gjynah? M’i more shpresat e u largove, dashninë tonë ti e lendove. Ti shkove e më le të vuaj, askend tjeter une nuk do ta dua, por edhe kujtimet tona une do t’i ruaj. Dije se ne zemren time shpirt nuk ka vend per asnje tjeter emer. Arsyen pse vdeka kejt le ta din, ishte arsyeja emri yt. Jeto se unë kam vdek, por ti shko e mos më lyp me sy. Dashuroje tjetrën e cila te gezon se per ne të dy dashuria perfundoi. Ti mu me lëndove, tradhti me tjetrin me dhurove. Që une shume te deshta bema ti hallall, por pse më tradhëtove ti te koft haram. S’mundesh më me harru se te deshta pa hile, nuk jam unë si ti me zemer katile. Kur te bie shi dije kush po qan, është ai djali me zemer te vrare. Ti je fajtor se ma prishe jeten, deshte me jetu me nje zemer tjeter. Tash more vesh se më ke humbur mua, dhe i kërkon fjalet vetem ty te dua. Sikur të ishim sebashku sabah per sabah vetë i ke fjalet se lype me u nda. Po kujton ditet se ishe me mu vone e kuptove se me ke lëndu. E lendove edhe veten se po don me tu kthy vone e more vesh se zemren ma ke thy. Unë po martohem, por i lumtur s’jam. Si të martohem, kur veç ty ne zemer te kam? E dashura ime ne darsem po te thërras, për me më shiku ti kur zemra më plas. Në krahet e tu unë dua me vdek po ta le amanet kurrë mos më harro per jetë. Dëshira ime ka qenë që une me ty të martohesha, por nuk mbërrina e dashur dhe nuk e perjetova. Kush ne na ndau, e vraftë Perëndia, sepse e vrau një gjë që quhet dashuria. Me kujtimet e vjetra unë tani po jetoj ditët që i kaluam, nuk mundem t’i harroj. Koka po më thotë, mos qaj e mos vuaj, por zemra spo më len ty me të harruar. Sepse vetëm ty te deshta dhe te thashë fjalen “te dua”. Prapë erdhi koha te ecim rrugeve tona, e kisha dashtë nje perqafim per te fundit takim. Ndoshta më kurrë nuk do të të shoh përjetë, s’e dita se keshtu qenka fati te mbetë pa ty i shkretë. Veç edhe një herë të të shoh me sy, t’i prek buzet e tua, me lotet e mi. Dëgjoje zemren time, qysh po të thotë: Mos shko te lutem, e dashur, mos me le të vetme. Zemren do ta bej gur, ty s’do të të harroj kurre. Për herë të fundit thuaj diçka të mirë, veç jo atë fjalën që quhet Lamtumirë. Le.